Google Maps Gets Improved Location Data Management

New Google Map updates aim to grant users better control over their personal information by managing the Timeline feature and their Location History settings.

Google has today announced that users with Location History enabled will soon have the Timeline saved directly on their device, ensuring increased control.

For added security, users can opt to back up their data to the cloud when transitioning to a new phone. This encrypted backup ensures data integrity and privacy.

Additionally, auto-delete controls, initially set to three months, will now offer shorter retention periods by default. Users can extend this duration or disable auto-delete at will.

These updates will gradually deploy over the next year on Android and iOS platforms.

Google says users will soon be able to access recent activity related to specific locations on Maps. Deleting searches, directions, visits, and shares will be streamlined for ease.

Similarly, the blue dot, denoting the user’s location on Google Maps, will incorporate critical location controls. With a simple tap, users can verify Location History and Timeline settings.

This new features will soon begin rolling out on both Android and iOS.