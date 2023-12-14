ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED Available in Canada for $1,399

Asus is launching its new Zenbook 14 OLED in Canada, available to preorder starting today on the Asus eShop for $1,399.

Today, Asus has announced its new premium ultraportable laptop for the Zenbook Classic series. The new model offers an all-metal design, enhanced battery, and sleek OLED display. Ahead of the launch of the Zenbook 14 OLED, iPhone in Canada has gotten its hands on the device to try out for the past week.

The Zenbook 14 OLED is built on Intel’s Evo platform and features its AI-powered Ultra process and built-in Intel Arc graphics. The Ultra processors offer a dedicated engine to enhance AI capabilities and enable high performance. This year, the Zenbook 14 OLED offers an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor with up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD and 16 GB of LPDDR5x-7467 RAM. It also supports WiFi 6E.

The Intel Core Ultra chipset has been recently revealed by the company. They are based on the company’s Meteor Lake architecture. It includes a compute tile, SOC tile, GPU tile and IO tile. It’s all designed and built on Intel’s 4 process nodes. In addition, the SOC tile features a Neural Processing Unit, which is focused on advancing AI capabilities. It also integrates Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. With meaningful improvements to performance, Asus’ Zenbook 14 can become a stable workhorse for video and photo editing. It’s also effective in handling day-to-day multitasking whether it’s answering emails, setting up social posts, or video conferencing.

Asus has designed the Zenbook 14 OLED to be a super lightweight option for portability. It weighs only 2.64 lbs and is only 14.9mm thick when closed. It features a 14-inch form factor with a super elegant chassis. Asus ensured that to rid the device of smudges and fingerprints, the Zenbook 14 OLED is made using an anodization process, crafted from aluminum alloy. The Asus Monogram design is topped with a series of lines etched into it.

Asus has designed its Zenbook 14 OLED to be a great mobile option no matter if you’re a student or working from the office or remotely. So, the device includes a variety of ports to complement a workflow. The Zenbook 14 OLED includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The most impressive aspect of its design is the inclusion of the 3K Asus Lumina OLED HDR NanoEdge display with 2880 x 1800 resolution. Offering up to 120Hz refresh rates and a 16:10 aspect ratio, the display also operates as a touchscreen device. Based on the limited amount of use, the Lumina OLED panel helps to make visuals pop no matter if you’re playing a game or streaming content from the device. Asus’ OLED display provides colour clarity with 100% DCI-P3, ensuring that vibrancy and colour work are accurate no matter the conditions. Even when the brightness is turned down, the Zenbook 14’s OLED screen can preserve its rich colours. The Zenbook 14 OLED also provides a max brightness of 550 nits.

The onboard audio array complements any sort of video consumption. The Zenbook 14 OLED includes a new super-linear speaker system, which is paired with a smart amplifier and Asus Audio Booster. Built into the device is a Harman Kardon-certified audio system which features multidimensional Dolby Atmos.

Asus also pairs the display with a FHD camera, capable of supporting facial recognition logins. A built-in physical shutter is offered as a means of privacy and safety. Coinciding with the device’s video conferencing toolset, the device also features AI noise cancellation and built-in enhancements to assist with audio and video clarity. For many users, the video conferencing suite is more proficient than competitive devices on the market. A very nice addition is the incorporation of the Asus ErgoSense keyboard. It removes the harsh clicks and clacks, which could be greatly beneficial when typing at night or in a quiet environment.

Turning our attention to the battery, the Zenbook 14 OLED features a 75W lithium-polymer battery. Asus claims the Zenbook 14 features a 15.5-hour battery life. Of course, this is dependent on the workflow.

The Zenbook 14 OLED is available today on the Asus eShop and in partner locations, starting from $1,399. The new laptop offers an Intel Core Ultra 5 155H with 512 GB SSD storage and 16 GB RAM. Shipments are expected to begin this year. The Intel Core Ultra 7 model launches later in 2024, exclusively on Best Buy. This model starts at $1,599.

Both models are available in ‘Foggy Silver’ and ‘Ponder Blue’.