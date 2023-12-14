Dropbox Users Spooked Over New AI Setting Sending Data to OpenAI

Dropbox caused a stir among users due to its default AI setting that shares data with OpenAI for an experimental search feature, sparking concerns about data privacy (via ArsTechnica).

Reports flooded social media on Wednesday regarding Dropbox’s new setting, automatically active, which transmits Dropbox data to OpenAI to power an AI-based search feature.

However, Dropbox clarified that data is solely shared when actively utilizing this feature.

Despite Dropbox’s assurance of data protection and its deletion within 30 days, users were perturbed by the default activation of the setting.

Drew Houston, Dropbox’s CEO, issued an apology on X, clarifying that the third-party AI toggle doesn’t passively send user data to any external AI service.

Critics suggested that Dropbox’s communication about the change lacked clarity, emphasizing the necessity for transparent communication regarding AI access to personal data.

The intention behind sending user data to OpenAI lies in Dropbox’s July announcement of Dash, an AI-powered feature enabling universal searches across platforms like Google Workspace and Microsoft Outlook.

According to Dropbox’s privacy FAQ, the opt-out setting for third-party AI is part of the “Dropbox AI alpha,” facilitating a conversational interface for file exploration through a ChatGPT-style bot.

Dropbox clarified that the third-party AI toggle is enabled by default for those involved in the Dropbox AI alpha.

However, individuals unaware of this program found the setting activated in their accounts.

Responding to Ars Technica, a Dropbox representative assured that the third-party AI toggle allows customers to explore new AI features but doesn’t activate them without explicit notice.