iPhone 15 Pro Max vs $8,000 Pro Camera in Blind Test [VIDEO]

In a recent blind camera comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, priced from $1,749 CAD, was pitted against a professional camera setup worth over $8,000 CAD.

Conducted by Max Tech, the test took place in New York City, where a series of photos were taken with both cameras, but without the reviewers knowing which device captured each image. The pro camera setup was Sony’s Alpha 7R Mark IV full frame mirrorless camera with the company’s 24-70mm G-Master lens, an $8,000 CAD setup before taxes.

The comparison revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max held its own against the professional camera in various scenarios. For instance, in a shot taken in Central Park, the iPhone’s photo was preferred due to its superior dynamic range and image-stacking capabilities. Another image featuring a zoomed-in subject showed the iPhone’s impressive detail retention, despite its lower megapixel count compared to the professional camera.

In a portrait mode comparison, the iPhone’s image was chosen for its natural-looking blur and colour warmth, even though it was a night mode portrait, which required a longer exposure time. The iPhone also excelled in capturing the vibrancy and detail of cityscapes and landmarks, such as the Grand Central Station and the Statue of Liberty, particularly noted for its effective HDR and colour rendering.

One of the most striking observations was the iPhone’s ability to handle challenging lighting conditions, such as a bright sunset, where it managed to balance exposure and retain detail better than the professional camera.

The test also highlighted the convenience factor of the iPhone. As noted by the reviewers, carrying a bulky professional camera setup can be cumbersome, whereas the iPhone offers comparable photographic capabilities in a much more portable form. Again, the best camera is always the one with you, right?

