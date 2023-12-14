Netflix Games Reveals 2024 Lineup and More Updates

Netflix has made significant strides in the gaming industry, announcing an expansion of its gaming portfolio with a total of 86 games by the end of 2023.

This move comes two years after the company announced its ambition to become a destination for must-play games. The mobile games, included with every Netflix membership, are free of ads, in-app purchases, or extra fees.

Netflix has launched 40 games so far in 2023, including the “Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition” (available today, Dec. 14) and popular titles like “Football Manager 24 Mobile” and “Storyteller.”

The company debuted its first two internally developed games, “Night School’s Oxenfree II: Lost Signals” and “Boss Fight Entertainment’s Netflix Stories: Love is Blind.”

Netflix is testing game playability on TV and computers in the US, UK, and Canada, with plans to expand to other countries.

The updated games row on Netflix is now more tailored to individual preferences, enhancing discovery and engagement, said Mike Verdu, VP of Games, on Wednesday.

By the end of the year, Netflix plans to have 86 games available, with nearly 90 more in development. Notable upcoming releases for 2024 include:

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit

FashionVerse

Game Dev Tycoon

Sonic Mania Plus

Netflix also teased more games set to launch soon, including:

Braid, Anniversary Edition (April 30)

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

The Dragon Prince: Xadia

Dumb Ways to Survive

Hades

Harmonium: The Musical

Katana Zero

Money Heist: Ultimate Choice (Jan 4)

Monument Valley 1 & 2

Netflix Stories: Virgin River

Paper Trail

The Rise Of The Golden Idol

A Rebel Moon game developed by Super Evil Megacorp

A game set in the universe of Squid Game

What’s one way to retain customers as Netflix subscribers? Get them hooked on your free video games as they are only available with a membership. It’s pretty impressive that Netflix continues to build out its games portfolio on iOS and Android. It seems they are in this for the long haul. What Netflix Games titles are you currently playing?