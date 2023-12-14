Rogers and Fido Giving Out Free 30GB Monthly Data Bonuses

Rogers and Fido are in the spirit of giving it appears. Both companies are sending out text messages to customers informing them of up to 30GB of free monthly data bonuses.

“A holiday treat from us to you,” reads a message from Rogers, noting the bonus is good for 24 months, notes RFD forum members.

Fido says the free 30GB of monthly data is “our way of showing our appreciation to our most valued customer—you!”. How sweet. Fido says users need to sign into their online accounts and find their exclusive present and click “get this offer”. The data bonus will start on your next bill and will continue on your current plan. The text says the offer expires on January 14, 2024.

If you didn’t get a text message from Rogers or Fido? Log into your online account anyway, as many users noticed their lines have either 20GB or 30GB bonuses for free, for 24 months. Not everyone is getting the bonus but most people are.

Let us know if you’re one of the lucky ones in the comments below.