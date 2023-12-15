Proton Mail Desktop App for Mac, Windows Now Available to Download

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

Proton Mail users can now experience the complete Proton Mail and Proton Calendar features right from their desktop with the new Proton Mail desktop app.

Proton mail desktop

The beta version of the Proton Mail desktop app, now available to download for macOS and Windows, however, is limited to users with a Visionary plan.

This limitation aims to ensure responsiveness to feedback and manage capacity, according to the developers.

Access to the following features and more will begin rolling out in early 2024 to all Proton Mail users.

  • Offline mode support.
  • Ability to switch accounts directly.
  • Notification badge for unread messages.
  • Ability of Mailto links and ICS files to open the app.
  • Email importing or forwarding.
  • Easy Switch setup.

Proton mail

For those looking to access the beta version sooner, the Proton Visionary plan has been reintroduced by popular demand until the end of 2023.

Subscribing to this plan provides instant entry to the Proton Mail desktop app beta.

