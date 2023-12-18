ADR Studio’s ‘Object-X’ is a Futuristic Phone Inspired by Elon Musk

Usman Qureshi
8 seconds ago

ADR Studio’s latest project ‘Object-X’ is a futuristic smartphone concept drawing inspiration from Elon Musk’s visionary leadership and the X saga.

ADR Studio Object X

The concept device showcases unique asymmetrical corners, reflecting Musk’s unconventional approach.

Featuring a 6.9-inch main screen and a dedicated 3.3-inch back screen for X Ecosystem Apps, Object-X offers expansive display real estate and enhanced user accessibility.

Crafted with a carbon fiber front frame for lightweight durability and a sleek design, the phone’s main frame is made from ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel for exceptional strength.

ADR Studio Object X 2

Equipped with a quad-camera system and Grok AI Enhancement, Object-X offers groundbreaking advancements in mobile photography, delivering unparalleled clarity and AI-driven image optimization.

The phone boasts stereo speakers for immersive audio, an under-screen fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking, and a Tesla SpaceLink connection for connectivity in remote areas.

ADR Studio Object X 5

ADR Studio Object X 1

Embracing sustainability, Object-X adopts a SimLess approach with eSIM technology, minimizing environmental impact while streamlining functionality.

The device simplifies user interaction with the “One Button to rule them all” concept and ensures compatibility with a USB-C port for various accessories and devices.

For more stunning Object-X concept images, visit the source page and do let us know what you think in the comments section below.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

