Eve Announces 2024 Smart Home Energy Products with Matter

Eve Systems has unveiled a trio of new smart home energy products today, set to launch in early 2024.

First, we have the Eve Energy Outlet, a smart duplex outlet, designed for Matter, that features two individually controllable receptacles and advanced energy monitoring capabilities. It is compatible with Apple Home and Samsung SmartThings, allowing users to track their energy usage over time. The Eve Energy Outlet, which can replace any standard outlet, supports both single- and multi-gang installations and is available in white.

In addition to the Eve Energy Outlet, Eve Systems revealed the Matter version of the Eve Light Switch and the forthcoming Eve Blinds Collection.

The Eve Blinds Collection, featuring made-to-measure smart blinds equipped with Eve’s Adaptive Shading technology, aims to optimize indoor climate control. These blinds are part of Eve’s commitment to providing energy-efficient and long-lasting smart home solutions.

“Eve Energy Outlet, Eve Light Switch and Eve Blinds integrate seamlessly into modern interiors and are a great choice for homeowners looking to design a comprehensive, long-lasting, and energy efficient smart home infrastructure”, says Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “Thanks to Matter, they are the most future-proof choices to manage energy usage, lighting and shading.”

The Eve Light Switch, compatible with Matter, offers the convenience of connected lighting without the need to replace bulbs. It can be controlled via an app or voice commands and is designed to work seamlessly with other Matter devices. The Eve Blinds Collection, featuring Eve MotionBlinds technology, allows for automatic adjustment of blinds based on the sun’s position, contributing to energy savings.

The Eve Energy Outlet is set to be available from February 6th for $49.95 USD through the Eve Store and Amazon. The Eve Light Switch for Matter is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2024, priced at $49.95 USD. Canadian pricing will follow at launch.

The Eve Blinds Collection will be available in the US and Germany from February 1st, exclusively through the Eve Store.