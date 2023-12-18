Netflix and Wit Studio to Produce One Piece Anime Remake

Netflix has announced that it is partnering with Wit Studio, the animation house behind the likes of Attack on Titan, to remake the One Piece anime.

The streamer is seemingly going all in on One Piece. Following the debut of the live-action adaption, Netflix’s partnership with Wit Studio arrives as part of the 25th anniversary of One Piece. It’s announced that the remake of the anime will start from the beginning, of the East Blue saga.

One Piece centres on pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hats crew. The One Piece will follow the same story of the long-running anime based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga. The original anime began in 1999. The series now consists of 1,088 episodes, 13 TV specials, and 15 movies, and it is expected to wrap its final saga in the next few years. It’s become one of the more fan-beloved animes around, with a global fan base.

The new series will be made in partnership with Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co., the latter of which has its hands all over the ongoing version of One Piece. As one can imagine, it’s a pretty daunting task to get into a series with over 1,000 episodes. The remake will likely look to offer a new entry point for hopeful fans as well as update the animation. Plus, Wit Studio may aim to cut out some of the filler the One Piece series is known for.

As of now, there’s no word on when The One Piece will make its way to Netflix. However, it is currently in production.