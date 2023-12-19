Google Extends Deadline to Convert Stadia Controller to Bluetooth

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Google has announced it is extending its deadline to convert Wi-Fi-only Stadia controllers to Bluetooth to next year.

As first reported by Engadget, Google is effectively extending its Stadia controller conversions by a year. Previously, former Stadia users had until the end of 2023 to convert their old Wi-Fi-only controllers to the open Bluetooth model. However, Google’s Stadia controller support page now states that the company will support this conversion feature until December 31st, 2024.

Last year, Google announced it was shuttering its Stadia service. At the time, Google revealed that it would be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made on the Google Store. Refunds were also given for software and add-ons that were purchased during Stadia’s short-lived lifecycle. As of January 18th, 2023, Stadia’s library and games were taken offline. As part of its closure, Google opened up eligible Stadia controllers to be converted to Bluetooth controllers to be used on other platforms. This includes Steam on PC and macOS, ChromeOS, and Android.

To reduce waste and let the Stadia controller live on in some capacity, former Stadia users are encouraged to convert their hardware to Bluetooth mode. To do so, users must press and hold the Y and Stadia button for two seconds. When an orange light begins to flash, the controller has entered ‘pairing mode’. It’s worth noting that converting a controller to Bluetooth is permanent. However, you may still use the controller with a USB-wired connection.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Designer from Jony Ive Era Departs, Only Few Remain

Peter Russell-Clarke, a senior industrial designer who has been with Apple for nearly two decades, has recently left the company, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. A key figure from the Jony Ive era, Russell-Clarke was instrumental in the hardware design of Apple's primary products and played a significant role in shaping the aesthetic of Apple's headquarters...
Austin Blake
10 hours ago

New on Paramount+ Canada: January 2024

Paramount+ Canada has revealed its next slate of programming set to arrive in January 2024. Right now the streaming service has a promo offering 50% off its annual plans, including the new Premium option. January 1 The Changemakers, Season 1 Premiere (Series) January 3 Hochelaga Land of Souls (Movie) 🍁 Scarborough (Movie) 🍁 January 5...
Gary Ng
15 hours ago