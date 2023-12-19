Google Extends Deadline to Convert Stadia Controller to Bluetooth

Google has announced it is extending its deadline to convert Wi-Fi-only Stadia controllers to Bluetooth to next year.

As first reported by Engadget, Google is effectively extending its Stadia controller conversions by a year. Previously, former Stadia users had until the end of 2023 to convert their old Wi-Fi-only controllers to the open Bluetooth model. However, Google’s Stadia controller support page now states that the company will support this conversion feature until December 31st, 2024.

Last year, Google announced it was shuttering its Stadia service. At the time, Google revealed that it would be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made on the Google Store. Refunds were also given for software and add-ons that were purchased during Stadia’s short-lived lifecycle. As of January 18th, 2023, Stadia’s library and games were taken offline. As part of its closure, Google opened up eligible Stadia controllers to be converted to Bluetooth controllers to be used on other platforms. This includes Steam on PC and macOS, ChromeOS, and Android.

To reduce waste and let the Stadia controller live on in some capacity, former Stadia users are encouraged to convert their hardware to Bluetooth mode. To do so, users must press and hold the Y and Stadia button for two seconds. When an orange light begins to flash, the controller has entered ‘pairing mode’. It’s worth noting that converting a controller to Bluetooth is permanent. However, you may still use the controller with a USB-wired connection.