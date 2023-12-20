Earthquakes Canada to Abandon its 112,000 Followers on X

Earlier this week, the federal government department Canadian Digital Service announced it was leaving X (formerly Twitter), telling us how the platform doesn’t align with its values.

Now, it appears another federal government-run account on X is also leaving. Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) is an automated account that sends out information when an earthquake is detected, noting it magnitude, date and location. It’s a critical account with over 112,000 followers that informs many people about earthquakes.

For those that live on the west coast such as in B.C., the account lets people know about a possible tsunami along the ‘Ring of Fire’, where about 90% of all earthquakes occur.

Last week, Earthquakes Canada announced on X, “As of January 13, 2024, this account will no longer be updated.” The sudden news resulted in numerous replies asking why the account was ditching X.

As of January 13, 2024, this account will no longer be updated. For earthquake updates, you can visit our website: https://t.co/fV1Hg38lp1 — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) December 13, 2023

Earthquakes Canada responded yesterday, and told CityNews in a statement, “The functionality of many third-party social media platforms has changed and are no longer meeting the intended objectives of accounts. For example, some platforms no longer display posts in chronological order, which can create confusion to Canadians for time-based notification systems like earthquake alerts.”

The statement doesn’t really make sense as with push notifications on X, you can get these Earthquakes Canada posts right away, regardless of the timeline. Instead, followers are being told to visit the Earthquakes Canada website to get updates and also from its RSS feed (in 2023?!).

As of today, many replying to Earthquakes Canada’s recent notifications are still asking why the account is closing, when it is providing critical information in real-time.

There are 389 federal government accounts on X. Which one will be leaving next?