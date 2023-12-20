LG Reveals 2024 Sound Bar Collection Ahead of CES 2024, Including its SG10TY

LG has revealed its new sound bars for 2024 ahead of CES in Las Vegas next month. LG’s upcoming slate of sound bars includes the S95TR, SG10TY and S70TY models.

In a press release, LG states that the new audio solutions are designed to create a “synergy” between the TV and the sound bar. The company aims to deliver an “elevated home cinema experience” through advanced sound quality and new feature sets, all wrapped in a modern design.

The new 2024 soundbars collection includes the S95TR, SG10TY, and S70TY. LG confirms that the SG10TY and S70TY both utilize wireless connectivity. This will be the first time LG brings its wireless innovations to its mid-range sound bars. This is being accomplished by a WOWCAST update. All three units include access to the WOW interface. Powered by WOW Orchestra, LG’s latest sound bars can “harness the full potential of their audio channels.” They also feature Dolby Atmos thanks to DTS:X.

LG’s S95TR is confirmed to feature improved tweeters and five up-firing channels. The sound bar also incorporates a passive radiator to deliver enhanced bass. LG also aims to create an overall balance between its sound bar and subwoofer. The design of the S95TR is comprised of a matte colour finish to reduce reflections in the living room or entertainment space while watching content.

This year, the SG10TY is described as the “perfect audio and visual companion to LG’s premium OLED TVs”. With its WOW Orchestra integration, the SG10TY is designed to be seamlessly integrated with LG’s OLED displays for an enhanced viewing experience. Its WOWCAST integration enables users to mount and use the sound bar with no visible cables. This is accomplished by its Wi-Fi connectivity, providing a latency-free experience. It also has access to Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect. The SG10TY is designed to match the width and frame colours of LG OLED TVs.

Finally, the S70TY sound bar is said to be the ideal model to pair with LG’s QNED TVs. It offers a simple and compact design as well as the industry’s first centre up-firing speaker. This is said to provide sharpened voice clarity. With its angled design, LG complements the audio with a visual alignment to the TV display. LG is also releasing a dedicated bracket for its S70TY to mount it directly under the QNED. The bracket supports various heights and locations.

CES 2024 begins Tuesday, January 9th, 2024 and runs until Friday, January 12th.