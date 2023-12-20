Resident Evil 4 Remake Now Available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, and Mac

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake is now available on iPhone 15 Pro devices, iPad, and Mac.

Earlier this year, Apple revealed that Resident Evil 4 would be making its way to its ecosystem. Players can install the game from the App Store and play the critically acclaimed game across their devices. The game is a remake of the beloved survival horror game, originally launched in 2005. The Resident Evil 4 remake originally launched on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam earlier this year.

In the game, players assume the role of Leon Kennedy, who is tasked by the U.S. president to travel to a rural village in Spain to rescue his daughter, Ashley Graham. Upon arriving, Leon must take down a threatening cult infected by a virus known as Las Plagas.

Resident Evil 4 has greatly been promoted to be taking advantage of the iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 chip. The new silicon is designed to provide hardware-accelerated ray-tracing capabilities and high-quality graphics.

The game is a universal app in which the game saves sync over the Game Center. Players can also sync a Bluetooth controller such as the DualSense or Xbox Wireless Controller.

As mentioned, the game is exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models. For iPad, players will require a device running iPadOS 17 or later with at least the M1 chip. Mac owners, ensure that macOS 13 or later is installed onto at least an M1 chip-powered device.