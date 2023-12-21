Beeper Debuts Final iMessage on Android Workaround

Beeper has just introduced its latest and final software update aiming to resolve the iMessage connectivity issues on Android devices.

Acknowledging the prior unreliability in the iMessage connectivity within Beeper, the team has worked on a solution.

They claim to have found a fix that stabilizes iMessage functionality for Beeper Cloud and Mini users. The fix has been tested internally and shown promising reliability.

However, the workaround requires access to an old iPhone, Mac computer, or assistance from a friend who owns a Mac. Without access to these devices, achieving a reliable iMessage connection on Beeper might not be feasible.

For Beeper Cloud users having a Mac with Beeper Desktop installed, updating to the latest version (v3.90.21) and following the instructions is advised.

Those lacking a Mac can ask a friend with Beeper on their Mac to share the iMessage registration code.

The updated Beeper Mini app (v1.2.30) is available on the Play Store. Users encountering issues might need to uninstall and reinstall the app.

The Beeper team is confident that their latest software version is something Apple can accommodate. However, they’re unsure about future responses if this solution faces a similar disruption.

Moreover, the iMessage connection software driving Beeper Mini and Beeper Cloud is now entirely open-source, allowing developers to use or further develop it.

Beeper aims to enhance conversations between iPhone and Android users, moving from unencrypted SMS to fully encrypted blue bubble chats, a significant advancement in the US where SMS remains the primary mode of communication.

Their focus for the upcoming year is to refocus efforts on developing the best chat app for everyone worldwide.