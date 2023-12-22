Apple Closing the Doors to its Infinite Loop Storefront in January

Apple will be shuttering its Infinite Loop store in Cupertino, California next month. The company confirms that the location will no longer be in operation starting January 20th.

First reported by MacRumors, Apple will be closing the doors to the location that once served as Apple’s headquarters between the mid-1990s and 2017. Apple then opened its current HQ nearby. The location was then converted into an Apple Store retail location. It’s confirmed that Apple is offering employees positions at nearby locations. Transfers include Apple Park Visitor Center and Apple Valley Fair.

The Infinite Loop location will continue to operate as a location for corporate members of the team. Only the ground floor store is being affected by this decision. Signs at the location note that the atrium is undergoing construction until early 2024.

In a statement shared with MacRumors, an Apple spokesperson states, “After many years of serving customers at our stores in the Bay Area, we plan to close our store at Infinite Loop,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement. “All of our valued team members will have the opportunity to continue their roles with Apple. We look forward to welcoming our customers at our nearby Apple Park Visitor Center and other locations, on Apple.com, and the Apple Store app.”

Upon the opening of the Apple Park Visitor Center, the Infinite Loop location became a redundancy for the company. Especially given how close in proximity one is to the other. Of course, the Apple Part Visitor Center has also become a destination for Apple enthusiasts over the years, drawing less attention to the latter store.

Unfortunately, the Infinite Loop location isn’t the only store affected by Apple’s closures. The company is also confirmed to be closing its Royal Hawaiian store in Honolulu on January 20th.