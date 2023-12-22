Freedom Mobile Offers $25/100GB Canada-US Promo Plan

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile is ramping up its pricing to attract new customers, with a new promo that makes its already enticing $34/30GB 5G Canada-US Boxing Day plan look pale in comparison.

According to an in-store flyer seen at Walmart and The Mobile Shop on Vancouver Island in B.C., it advertises a special $25/100GB 5G Canada-US plan that’s only available for six months. This is an incredible offer to get new people to join the network. It’s basically $25 off the company’s $50/100GB Canada-US plan.

Image via Reddit

What’s the price after six months? It increases to $50 per month.

Again, this is just a temporary six month discount, but who would have thought even a year ago we’d be seeing a $25/100GB Canada-US plan being advertised?

Let us know if you’re seeing this $25/100GB Canada-US plan being advertised at Freedom Mobile dealers and stores near you in the comments.