Freedom Mobile Launches $34/month Canada-US Plan

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile is likely making wireless incumbents wake up with its most aggressive pricing we’ve seen to date for a Canada-US plan.

Freedom Mobile recently launched a $34/30GB plan that was matched by rivals, but now the latter includes Canada-US roaming, as part of its latest boxing week offer. The plan is after Digital Discount (pre-authorized credit card payments) and is after a $5/month credit for 24 months for bring your own phone customers.

The plan includes 30GB of 5G data that can be used anywhere in Canada and the U.S., to go with unlimited calling and messaging in both countries.

Other Freedom Mobile 5G boxing week offers include:

$40/60GB Canada-US

$50/100GB Canada-US

It will be interesting to see if rivals such as Telus-owned Public Mobile will match this Freedom Mobile plan. Fido, Virgin Plus and Koodo all have matching $34/30GB plans. It’s unclear if these flanker brands from the ‘Big 3’ will play ball with Freedom Mobile here and offer a matching plan for all.

Rogers has its Canada-US-Mexico plan starting from $95/month while Telus and Bell have their own equivalent plans starting at $85/month.

Thanks RA!