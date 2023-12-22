LG Unveils New UltraGear OLED Monitors, Featuring FHD 480Hz and 4K 240Hz Modes

In the lead-up to CES 2024, LG has revealed its new UltraGear OLED gaming monitors. This year, LG is innovating on the refresh rate power behind its monitors, offering Dual-Hz to players.

The 2024 suite of UltraGear displays includes three new models. Starting with the 32-inch 32GS95UE, LG will also be launching its 34-inch 34GS95QE and its high-end 39-inch 39GS95Q.

LG’s flagship monitor this year is the 32GS95UE, the first UltraGear display to support the new Dual-Hz feature. This enables users to swap between 4K (3,840 x 2,160) at 240Hz and Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 480Hz with one simple click. In addition, the 32-inch 32GS95UE features a 0.03ms (GtG) response time, making it a great option for those playing FPS and competitive games.

Finally, the monitor is designed with minimal screen bezels. LG also compliments its display with Pixel Sound technology, offering a front-facing sound system featuring two woofers and DTS Virtual:X support. Plus, users gain access to VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, Nvidia G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

“LG’s new lineup of UltraGear OLED gaming monitors elevates the gaming experience with groundbreaking technologies and a variety of sizes and form factors,” Lee Yoon-suk, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company says. “LG is dedicated to leading the gaming monitor segment and meeting gamers’ needs, designing innovative products that deliver a deeply satisfying visual and audio performance.”

Looking at the 34-inch 34GS95QE and 39-inch 39GS95Q, LG offers similar 3,440 x 1,440 resolutions with a 240Hz refresh rate and an 800R curved screen. Additionally, both monitors are also VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified.

Unfortunately, LG has not divulged any Canadian pricing of release info. The company will be in attendance at CES 2024, starting January 7th in Las Vegas. Expect more info to come from the tech conference.