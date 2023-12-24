Ubisoft Investigates Potential Data Breach  

French video game publisher Ubisoft, behind hit titles such as Assassin’s Creed, FarCry, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, is currently probing a suspected data security incident. This investigation follows the online leak of images purportedly showing the company’s internal software and developer tools.

The incident came to light after VX-Underground, a security research collective, shared screenshots on social media that appeared to display Ubisoft’s internal services. In response to these developments, Ubisoft issued a statement to BleepingComputer, confirming their awareness of the alleged data security incident and the ongoing investigation. “We are aware of an alleged data security incident and are currently investigating. We don’t have more to share at this time,” Ubisoft communicated to BleepingComputer.

According to a tweet by VX-Underground, an unidentified threat actor claimed to have breached Ubisoft’s systems on December 20th, intending to exfiltrate approximately 900GB of data. The alleged breach reportedly granted the threat actor access to various Ubisoft services, including the Ubisoft SharePoint server, Microsoft Teams, Confluence, and the MongoDB Atlas panel. Screenshots shared by the threat actor purportedly show access to some of these services.

It’s important to note that MongoDB Atlas recently reported a breach of its own. However, based on their disclosure, there seems to be no direct connection between the two incidents.

The threat actors also claimed to have attempted to steal data from Rainbow 6 Siege users but were detected and lost access before they could successfully extract the information.

This is not the first time Ubisoft has faced security challenges. The company was previously targeted by the Egregor ransomware gang in 2020, resulting in the release of portions of the source code for the Ubisoft Watch Dogs game. Additionally, Ubisoft experienced another breach in 2022, which disrupted its games, systems, and services.