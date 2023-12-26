How to Use AirDrop on Your iPhone or iPad [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a new tutorial video on its official YouTube channel detailing how to use AirDrop on your iPhone or iPad

With AirDrop, iOS users can quickly send photos, documents, and more to nearby Apple devices. And starting with iOS 17, iPhone users can also share by bringing their iPhone next to someone else’s.

To use AirDrop on your iPhone or iPad:

Make sure that the person you’re sending to is nearby and within Bluetooth and Wi-Fi range. Open an app, then tap Share or the Share button . If you share a photo from the Photos app, you can swipe left or right and select multiple photos. Tap the AirDrop button. Tap the AirDrop user that you want to share with. Or you can use AirDrop between your own Apple devices. If you see a red numbered badge on the AirDrop button, there are multiple devices nearby that you can share with. Tap the AirDrop button, then tap the user that you want to share with.

Watch the following video to see how you can also initiate the transfer by bringing two iPhones close to each other.