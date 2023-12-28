New Rumour Suggests Apple May Launch HomePod With Curved LCD Display

A new report claims that Apple may be developing a new model of its HomePod smart speaker. It’s said that a future iteration could introduce a curved LCD, providing additional functionality and interactions.

Rumours stem from Apple leaker and prototype hobbyist “Kosutami” who took to X (formally Twitter) to share some details. As reported by MacRumors, Kosutami claims that the unannounced HomePod is codenamed “B720.” The device is said to be the same size as the current HomePod model. However, it may feature a curved LCD screen at the top that will be used to display content and notifications.

More details on HomePod B720

Same panel size and same design with HomePod 2. Screen were bit curved, looks great after got assembled.#appleinternal pic.twitter.com/z8mYgeI3O2 — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) December 26, 2023

Kosutami then goes on to clarify that the display itself will be covered by convex glass. It’s believed that Apple may look to integrate audio apps such as Apple Music and Apple Podcasts into the new HomePod. Reports claim that the LCD could display basic information about the media that was playing at the time. For instance, it may display a blurred animation based on the album art of what’s playing. Other notifications may also be displayed when in use.

Earlier this year, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reported that a HomePod featuring a display is coming. At the time, Kuo stated that the iterative HomePods may be supplied by Tianma, which may also begin supplying iPad displays in the future. Kuo also believes that the device’s screen will be seven inches in size.

Previous reports narrowed down the release date to the first half of 2024. However, an exact release window and potential price are still yet to be known.