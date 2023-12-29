Google to Settle its Chrome Incognito Mode Tracking Lawsuit

Google has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit linked to its Chrome browser’s Incognito mode. Filed in 2020, the lawsuit accused Google of tracking browsing data despite Incognito mode.

According to ArsTechnica, Google and the plaintiffs have reached terms to conclude the litigation.

The lawsuit was initiated by William Byatt from Florida and California residents Chasom Brown and Maria Nguyen. They alleged that Google violated wiretap laws and allowed websites utilizing Google Analytics or Ad Manager to gather data from users in Incognito mode.

The plaintiffs further claimed that Google merged users’ private browsing activities with their pre-existing profiles.

Initially, Google attempted to dismiss the lawsuit by citing the warning displayed to users upon activating Incognito mode, indicating that their activity “might still be visible to websites visited.”

However, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers declined Google’s request for summary judgment in August.

She pointed out that Google never explicitly disclosed to its users that data collection persisted even while browsing in Incognito mode.

Judge Rogers emphasized that Google’s motion assumed users consented to data collection while in private mode, despite Google failing to inform users explicitly.

The details of the settlement are set to be presented to the court by the end of January. Final approval from the court is anticipated by the end of February.