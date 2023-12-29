My Service Canada Account Gets New Online Dashboard

MSCA Old Dashboard

Service Canada has introduced a revamped dashboard for My Service Canada Accounts (MSCA), which over 5.6 million people currently use.

This update aims to streamline access to a range of services including Employment Insurance (EI), Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), and Social Insurance Number (SIN).

The new MSCA dashboard, currently in beta form (you need to click the link at the top to experience the beta dashboard), offers users a comprehensive view of their benefits and services on a single page, eliminating the need to navigate through multiple pages. The official rollout of the updated dashboard is scheduled for summer 2024.

Here is our screenshot of the new beta design below:

“I encourage Canadians to try the new My Service Canada Account dashboard, which has simpler access to payments, benefits, and services. We are constantly working to improve government services through secure and convenient digital options. The latest updates to MSCA are a key step in creating a fully personalized digital experience that really meets the day-to-day needs of Canadians,” said Minister of Citizens’ Services, Terry Beech, in a statement on Thursday.

The MSCA is a secure online portal that provides access to various services, including tax information and Canada Apprentice Loans. As of the end of October 2023, there were 5,684,480 active MSCA accounts. Internal data from 2020 revealed that over 40% of calls to Service Canada call centres were for simple requests that could be addressed online, including eligibility inquiries (8.8%), application assistance (9.3%), status inquiries (11.3%), and payment inquiries (14.2%).

The federal government’s My Service Canada Account allows users to sign in through their online banking credentials. However, the registration process is a major pain as you must provide five security questions and answers after you figure out how to log in. The whole system feels bloated and like it’s one step away from crashing. But, at least all services are now available on a single page, right?