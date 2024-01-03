X (Formally Twitter) Announced New Basic Tier For Verified Organizations

X (formally Twitter) has announced a new basic tier subscription for verified organizations. Designed for smaller businesses, the new tier offers businesses a verified checkmark, priority support, and other perks.

Announced on the platform by the @verified account, the Verified Organizations Basic tier is now available for $200 USD per month ($280 CAD). Alternatively, businesses can sign up for an annual $2,000 USD ($2,800 CAD) plan. The timing of this plan comes during a period when the Elon Musk-owned social platform is said to be struggling to attract small businesses and advertisers.

Our new Verified Organizations Basic tier is now available for $200/month or $2000/year! Designed for smaller businesses, subscribers receive ad credits & priority support to enable faster growth on X Subscribe via https://t.co/tavd2Beuhx — Verified (@verified) January 2, 2024

Traditionally, the Verified Organizations Full Access plan costs small businesses $1,000 CAD per month. Unlike the Basic tier, those signing up for Full Access get boosted posts as well as affiliations. However, Basic tier businesses still gain access to a gold-verified checkmark, and Premium+ perks. Plus, “for a limited time,” subscribing businesses get ad credits to spend every year with dedicated support.

The reception of the announced tier has unsurprisingly been mixed. Some comments are in support of an entry-level tier with a cheaper monthly cost. However, other comments continue to point out how users and businesses shouldn’t have to pay money for verification status.

Alternatively, the platform does offer individual Premium subscriptions. Broken up into ‘Basic’, ‘Premium’, and ‘Premium+’, users can gain the ability to edit posts, post longer videos, and download videos from the platform. In Canada, these monthly plans start at $10 per month or $105 on an annual basis.