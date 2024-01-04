Apple May Unveil Enhanced Siri with Generative AI at WWDC

According to insider sources associated with tech news aggregator account “yeux1122” on Korean social media platform Naver, Apple may release an upgraded Siri with AI capabilities at WWDC 2024 (via MacRumors).

Apple is reportedly advancing its integration of generative AI into Siri, leveraging an Ajax-based model initially highlighted by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman last July. The revamped Siri is expected to excel in natural conversation abilities while delivering heightened user personalization.

Sources hint that the anticipated features will seamlessly operate across Apple devices, ensuring continuity of conversations from one device to another.

Additionally, the upgraded Siri might introduce an exclusive “Apple-specific creational service,” potentially linked to the previously rumored Siri-based Shortcuts for iOS 18.

Apple purportedly aims to establish connections for the new Siri version with various external services through a possible API integration. Notably, the report suggests potential differentiation in AI features based on subscription services, although specific details remain unclear.

Deepwater Asset Management’s recent forecast aligns with these speculations, asserting Apple’s plans to integrate generative AI into Siri within the year.

While the Naver blog account’s track record in forecasting Apple’s plans has been mixed, it has accurately predicted some significant details in the past. In March 2022, it provided accurate insights into the third-generation iPhone SE before its official launch.

Similarly, in October of the same year, it correctly anticipated the delay in the release of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models until early 2023.