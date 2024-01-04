LG webOS Upgrade for Older Smart TVs Coming in 2024

LG Electronics has announced the launch of its webOS Re:New program, an initiative designed to upgrade older LG Smart TVs with the latest version of its webOS smart TV platform.

Slated to begin in early 2024, the webOS Re:New program will initially target every model in LG’s 2022 OLED TV lineup, including the LG OLED Flex, LG OLED Objet Collection Posé, and the 2022 QNED Mini LED 8K (QNED99/95 series).

The company says this upgrade promises to rejuvenate the TV experience for users, offering new features and enhancements for the next five years. LG plans to extend this upgrade to more of its TVs globally in the future, without mentioning any specific models.

“We strive to provide life-enriching experiences for our customers by delivering a wide range of content and services on our TVs,” said Baik Seon-pill, leader of the LG Home Entertainment Company’s Product Planning Division, in a statement.

The latest webOS version introduces a more personalized TV experience with a customizable Home Screen that offers recommendations tailored to users’ preferences. The Quick Card UI, inspired by mobile interface design, organizes content and services into categories like music, games, and sports.

LG says webOS is now powering over 200 million LG Smart TVs worldwide and it continues to expand its content and services. Apple TV+ is available on LG’s webOS and you can see it’s front and centre in the featured image above.