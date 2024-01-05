Google Reportedly Developing Gemini Ultra-Powered “Bard Advanced”

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

Google is said to be in the developmental stages of introducing “Bard Advanced,” an enhanced version of its existing language model, Bard (via The Verge).

Bard

According to developer Dylan Roussel’s post on X, formerly Twitter, this upgrade may be accessible through a paid subscription within Google One.

Reportedly, Bard Advanced is powered by Gemini Ultra, the top tier of Google’s new large language model (LLM). This marks an improvement from the current Bard version, which operates on the midtier Gemini Pro.

According to Roussel, Bard Advanced is described as a “more capable large language model with advanced math and reasoning skills.” Developer Bedros Pamboukian’s discovery of a code string further supports the development of an “advanced” tier.

Roussel also highlighted additional updates, including a feature called Motoko that could potentially enable users to create custom bots. However, it remains unclear whether users can share these bots or if it requires a subscription.

Similarly, Google may introduce a “power up” feature leveraging AI to enhance user-fed prompts to Bard.

Google bard

The screenshots shared by Roussel hint at a “Gallery” section allowing users to explore various topics with Bard. Other minor adjustments include a “tasks” tab for monitoring prolonged Bard tasks like image generation and the option to add custom backgrounds to shared Bard prompts.

Despite these potential updates, there’s no confirmation on when or if these features will officially roll out. Google has not responded to inquiries about these developments.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

New on Prime Gaming: January 2024

Prime Gaming, included with Amazon Prime memberships, has announced its January 2024 content update, offering a new selection of free games and benefits for Prime members. This month's lineup features titles like Endling — Extinction is Forever, Apico, Atari Mania, and Yars: Recharged. In addition to these games, Prime Gaming members in the United States,...
John Quintet
5 hours ago