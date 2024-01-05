Google Reportedly Developing Gemini Ultra-Powered “Bard Advanced”

Google is said to be in the developmental stages of introducing “Bard Advanced,” an enhanced version of its existing language model, Bard (via The Verge).

According to developer Dylan Roussel’s post on X, formerly Twitter, this upgrade may be accessible through a paid subscription within Google One.

Reportedly, Bard Advanced is powered by Gemini Ultra, the top tier of Google’s new large language model (LLM). This marks an improvement from the current Bard version, which operates on the midtier Gemini Pro.

According to Roussel, Bard Advanced is described as a “more capable large language model with advanced math and reasoning skills.” Developer Bedros Pamboukian’s discovery of a code string further supports the development of an “advanced” tier.

Roussel also highlighted additional updates, including a feature called Motoko that could potentially enable users to create custom bots. However, it remains unclear whether users can share these bots or if it requires a subscription.

Similarly, Google may introduce a “power up” feature leveraging AI to enhance user-fed prompts to Bard.

The screenshots shared by Roussel hint at a “Gallery” section allowing users to explore various topics with Bard. Other minor adjustments include a “tasks” tab for monitoring prolonged Bard tasks like image generation and the option to add custom backgrounds to shared Bard prompts.

Despite these potential updates, there’s no confirmation on when or if these features will officially roll out. Google has not responded to inquiries about these developments.