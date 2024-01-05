Tesla Model Y in Canada Gets New Grey and Red Colours

Tesla has launched new colours for its Model Y compact crossover in Canada and the USA, reports Tesla North.

“Meet Ultra Red and Stealth Grey for Model Y,” said Tesla in an email to customers on Friday. “Dynamic depth, vibrant finish. Ultra Red is a high-chroma color created with a multi-coat paint,” explains Tesla.

“Rich color, bold contrast. Stealth Grey is designed with a pronounced metallic flake for enhanced light refraction,” noted the electric automaker.

Stealth Grey and Ultra Red are two colours that first debuted for the Model S and Model X last year, manufactured from Tesla’s Fremont factory in California. They replace Midnight Silver Metallic and Red Multi-Coat.

Tesla says both colours are designed to accentuate the curves of Model Y. Stealth Grey is now the included entry colour, while Ultra Red is $2,600 CAD extra. Estimated delivery dates are January to February 2024 for these new colours.

Meanwhile, Tesla has also tweaked the ranges of its Model S, Model X and Model Y in both countries as well. The slightly lower ranges are due to changes in EPA testing.