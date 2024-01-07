Apple TV+ Lands Key Wins at 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards

At the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Apple TV+ secured multiple awards, highlighting the platform’s growing dominance in original content creation. The first of the two-part ceremony saw Apple TV+ winning in several categories.

The popular Apple TV+ comedy, “Ted Lasso,” added to its accolades with Sam Richardson winning the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series award. The series also garnered recognition for its musical contribution, winning Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the song “A Beautiful Game,” a collaborative creation by Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, and Max Martin.

In the limited series category, “Black Bird,” clinched the Outstanding Cinematography award. Another notable win came for “Five Days at Memorial,” which was honoured for its Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

These awards add to Apple TV+’s impressive Emmy journey, following a record-breaking 54 nominations this year. “Ted Lasso” has been a standout, leading as the most-nominated comedy series for three consecutive years, with a total of 21 nominations, including Best Comedy.

The series’ success story continued from 2022, where it joined an elite group of comedies by winning the Outstanding Comedy Series award for its first two seasons. The second season of “Ted Lasso” also stood out as the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second consecutive year, with awards in various categories, including Outstanding Lead Actor (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Brett Goldstein), and Outstanding Directing (M.J. Delaney).

The Apple Original limited series “Black Bird” also received significant attention with Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor (Taron Egerton) and Outstanding Supporting Actors (Paul Walter Hauser and Ray Liotta). Hauser’s performance was previously acknowledged with a Critics Choice Award and a Golden Globe.

Apple TV+ also has 13 additional nominations for the 75th Creative Arts Emmy to be presented Sunday, January 7. Check them out below:

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” season two

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

“Prehistoric Planet” season two

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

“For All Mankind” season three experience

Outstanding Emerging Media Program

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” season five