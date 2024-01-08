iPhone Survives 16,000-Foot Drop from Alaska Airlines Flight

We need to find out which company made the following case for this lucky iPhone.

The smartphone from Apple was found intact on a Portland, Oregon roadside, having survived a 16,000-foot fall from an Alaska Airlines flight. Sean Bates, who discovered the phone on Sunday, shared that it was still in airplane mode, half-charged, and displaying a baggage claim email for Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.

Bates says he found the iPhone while he was “just walking down Barnes Road.”

The phone, belonging to a passenger named Cuong Tran (based on the image of his email), was one of two mobile devices recovered after being ejected from the Boeing 737 Max 9 jet during a sudden decompression event on Friday night, which saw a piece of the plane’s fuselage blow off at 16,000 feet in the sky.

The incident occurred minutes after takeoff, forcing Flight 1282 to return to Portland. Remarkably, none of the 171 passengers aboard were seriously injured.

Jennifer Homendy, Chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), confirmed the phone’s recovery and stated that such findings assist in verifying the search area’s accuracy. The NTSB is currently in possession of the phone and plans to return it to the passengers after examination.

The discovery of the functioning iPhone, complete with a broken-off charger plug, suggests how violent the device was sucked out of the airplane. The incident has prompted the US Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily ground over 170 Max 9 aircraft for safety checks before they resume service.

