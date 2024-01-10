Intel Introduces 14th Gen Core Mobile and Desktop CPUs at CES 2024

During CES 2024, Intel revealed its series of 14th Gen Core mobile and desktop CPUs, including the new flagship Core i9-14900HX.

Announced by the company in Las Vegas, the full Intel Core 14th Gen mobile and desktop processor lineup includes the new HX-series mobile processor alongside 65-watt and 35-watt desktop processors. Intel also revealed the new Core mobile processor Series 1 lineup, featuring the Core 7 processor 150U for thinner and more portable mobile devices.

The Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series spotlights the Core i9-14900HX as its flagship product. It features 24 cores (split between eight P-cores and 16 E-cores), up to 192GB of DR5-5600 RAM support, Thunderbolt 5, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and more. The processor also features up to 5.8 GHz turbo frequency, which Intel claims provides up to 17% better gaming performance and up to 51% faster multitasking performance against “competition.”

On top of its mobile offering, Intel also showcases its new 18 desktop processors for 2024. The new 14th Gen i9-14900 chips feature up to 24 cores (eight P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads. The i7-14700, on the other hand, offers four additional E-cores, for up to 20 cores (eight P-cores, 12 E-cores) and 28 threads. The desktop processors also feature up to 5.8GHz turbo frequency, Thunderbolt 4. Wi-Fi 7, and more.

The full array of new Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors are available across various levels, enabling users to tailor their experience based on needs. Whether it’s gaming, productivity, or creation, Intel aims to have a new chip to fit the task.

In 2024, Intel states it has over 60 Intel-powered partner systems arriving to global markets.