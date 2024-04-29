Delta Nintendo Emulator for iPad is Releasing Soon

Gaming enthusiasts rejoice as the highly acclaimed Delta game emulator for iOS is gearing up for a debut on iPadOS, as confirmed by the developer.

Since its recent launch, the emulator has garnered an overwhelming response with a plethora of positive reviews flooding the App Store. Riley Testut, the developer behind Delta, has now shared more exciting news on Threads, revealing that the iPad version is nearing completion.

The eagerly awaited Delta emulator update, version 1.6, is expected to roll out soon, promising an enhanced gaming experience tailored for iPadOS.

A sneak peek video shared by the developer showcases Delta seamlessly running on an iPad, utilizing the ample screen real estate and multitasking features. The preview highlights how classic Nintendo games and consoles will be seamlessly integrated.

While an exact release date for Delta on iPadOS remains undisclosed, enthusiasts residing in the EU and subscribed to the relevant Patreon can already access the tablet version via the AltStore.

Apple’s recent decision to permit emulator apps on the App Store, initiated in April, comes amidst mounting antitrust pressures from regulatory bodies in the EU and the US. However, the move has opened doors for developers to innovate within legal boundaries.

Despite the green light for emulator apps, concerns over copyright infringement loom large. Emulators themselves are legal, but the act of downloading copyrighted software (ROMs) for emulation purposes constitutes piracy, which remains a gray area.

Apple mandates that emulator apps comply with all applicable laws, with strict enforcement against infringement. While while some emulator apps have been removed from the App Store, it was primarily due to policy violations rather than legal issues.