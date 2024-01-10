OpenAI Launches GPT Store and ChatGPT Team Plan

OpenAI has introduced a significant expansion to its ChatGPT service with the launch of the GPT Store, a platform for users to access a variety of custom ChatGPT models.

Customizable GPTs were first announced two months ago, and since then OpenAI says they have seen the creation of over 3 million variations by users. The GPT Store, initially available to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users, features a diverse range of GPTs developed by both partners and the community.

The store showcases trending GPTs in categories such as DALL·E, writing, research, programming, education, and lifestyle. It also includes a community leaderboard and will feature new GPTs weekly.

Among the first highlighted are personalized trail recommendations from AllTrails, academic paper synthesis with Consensus, programming tutorials from Khan Academy’s Code Tutor, design tools from Canva, book recommendations, and the CK-12 Flexi AI tutor for math and science.

In addition to the store, OpenAI has unveiled the ChatGPT Team plan, priced at $25 USD per person per month, billed annually with a minimum of two users.

This plan includes all features of the Plus plan, higher message caps, workspace sharing for GPTs, and an admin console for workspace management. The Team plan does not use conversations with GPTs to improve models. The GPT Store will soon be available to Enterprise customers, with more admin controls.

Despite the previous OpenAI drama with its CEO being booted by the board and reinstated, the AI company continues to develop and launch new features at a furious pace.