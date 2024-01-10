Sonos Appoints Former Apple Executive as New CFO

Sonos has announced the appointment of Saori Casey as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 22, 2024. The highlight of this story? Casey previously worked at Apple for nearly 13 years.

Casey, a seasoned corporate finance executive with over 30 years of experience, including a significant tenure at Apple, will oversee Sonos’ financial, accounting, real estate, technology, and investor relations functions.

Saori Casey succeeds Eddie Lazarus, who will transition to the role of Chief Strategy Officer while maintaining his responsibilities as Chief Legal Officer.

“Sonos is an iconic consumer brand with an exciting portfolio of audio products. I have great admiration for what the team has built and am energized by the opportunity to help lead Sonos into its next phase of growth,” said Casey.

During her nearly 13-year stint at Apple as Vice President of Finance, Casey was instrumental in managing various financial aspects, including planning, forecasting, capital allocations, and investor relations.

“The depth and breadth of Saori’s experience at world-class companies like Apple and Cisco make her perfectly suited to build on our momentum and seize the opportunity ahead. Saori’s appointment to CFO and Eddie’s transition to Chief Legal and Strategy Officer, along with other recent executive appointments, have formed an accomplished leadership team poised to achieve our ambition to be the world’s leading sound experience company,” said Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos.

In his new role, Eddie Lazarus will lead Sonos’ strategic planning, corporate development, and sustainability efforts. Reflecting on his tenure as CFO and the transition, Lazarus said, “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as CFO of Sonos during the last 16 months. I look forward to partnering with Saori for a smooth transition and focusing more on crafting strategies that will position Sonos to succeed over the long term.”

As of writing, Casey’s LinkedIn page has yet to be updated, as she still lists her position at Apple as her current workplace.

A recent Sonos product roadmap leak suggested new headphones, a set top box and more are coming from the company in 2024.