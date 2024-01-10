Steam Implements AI Content Policies, Introduces New Reporting System

Popular gaming platform Steam has just introduced new guidelines for AI content after spending the past few months researching this domain.

Developers submitting games to Steam will now fill out an updated Content Survey, including a section specifically for AI disclosure. This section will require details on how AI is utilized in the game’s development and operation, categorized into Pre-Generated and Live-Generated AI content.

Pre-Generated content, created with AI tools before the game’s release, will be reviewed to ensure compliance with legal and contractual obligations.

Live-Generated content, generated during gameplay, will require additional guardrails to prevent the creation of illegal content. Valve, before a game’s release, will assess the AI disclosure and include much of this information on the Steam store page.

Additionally, a new reporting system within Steam will allow players to report illegal content encountered in games featuring Live-Generated AI.

The updated guidelines come after thorough research, discussions with developers and AI tool creators. However, there is a restriction on releasing Adult Only Sexual Content created through Live-Generated AI.

Steam acknowledges the complexity in decision-making regarding AI content, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to developers.

Yet, the platform aims to prioritize player safety and developer partnerships while adapting its policies in response to the evolving landscape of AI technology.

Recognizing the need for continual learning from submitted games and the legal developments surrounding AI, Steam intends to reevaluate its decisions when necessary.