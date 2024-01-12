Killers of the Flower Moon Now Available to Stream on Apple TV+ in Canada

Martin Scorsese’s latest film Killers of the Flower Moon is now available to stream on Apple TV+ in Canada.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the 2017 David Grann novel of the same name. Set in the 1920s, the film takes place in Oklahoma, following a series of murders amongst Osage members in the Osage nation as oil is discovered on their land. As the members seek to retain ownership over what’s found on the reservation, a local political boss attempts to swoop in, stealing the members’ newfound wealth.

The film includes an ensemble cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. Additionally, the cast includes Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow and Brendan Fraser. Killers of the Flower Moon marks the 10th collaborative project bringing Scorsese together with De Niro. It’s also the third Scorsese film to star DiCaprio.

While directing the project, Scorsese is also credited as a co-writer of Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Eric Roth. He is also a producer on the film with additional producer credits belonging to Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Daniel Lupi.

Development of Killers of the Flower Moon first began in 2016 when Imperative Entertainment won the adaptation right. DiCaprio and De Niro then signed on in 2017. However, production was ultimately affected due to COVID-19. In 2021, production began and Apple TV+ signed on to finance and distribute the film with Paramount Pictures. In 2023, Killers of the Flower Moon debuted at the 76th Cannes Film Festival under the Apple Original Films label with Paramount Pictures attached.

The film officially hit theatres on October 20th, 2023. The film had an estimated budget of around $200 million USD ($267 million CAD). However, it only garnered $154.5 million USD (roughly $206 million CAD) at the box office. Despite its lukewarm performance at the box office, Killers of the Flower Moon has been in the discussion of Oscar contenders from 2023.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $12.99 per month.