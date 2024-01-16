DAZN to Stream UEFA Matches in Canada Through 2027

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

DAZN Canada has successfully retained exclusive broadcasting rights for UEFA club competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA European Conference League, announced the company on Tuesday.

The agreement, effective for the 2024/25 to 2026/27 seasons, ensures that these prestigious European football events will remain accessible exclusively on DAZN Canada, said the company in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

“DAZN is absolutely committed to bringing the best in sports entertainment to our customers in Canada, and the UEFA club competitions, which feature some the biggest clubs and players in world football, certainly deliver in terms of quality and drama. It’s also pleasing to see the continued faith UEFA has in DAZN for another three years, to help promote and grow their premium club competitions to reach ever more fans across Canada. All with DAZN’s excellent value and accessible pricing, and available across multiple smart TVs and other connected devices,” said Pete Oliver, DAZN CEO Growth Markets, in a statement.

This deal marks the third consecutive broadcast cycle where DAZN has partnered with UEFA, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of premium football content in Canada.

DAZN Canada offers UEFA content alongside NFL, MLB, Bundesliga and Six Nations and more starting at $19.99/month or an annual subscription of $199.99.

