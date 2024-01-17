Apple Unveils 2024 Black Unity Collection for Apple Watch

Apple has launched its new Black Unity Collection for 2024, a tribute to the resilience and beauty of the Black community.

The collection features the Black Unity Sport Band for Apple Watch and a special Unity Bloom watch face, both inspired by Pan-Africanism and symbolizing the collective effort to combat injustice and dismantle systemic barriers, says Apple.

The Black Unity Sport Band showcases a unique floral design in vibrant Pan-African colours of red, green, and yellow. This design, created through a special layering process, ensures each band is distinct. The band’s pin is engraved with “Truth, Power, Solidarity” and one of four symbolic flower emblems, coated with a durable diamond-like carbon finish.

The Unity Bloom watch face, available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later, presents a dynamic floral arrangement that blooms when the wrist is raised. This design is also available as a Unity Bloom wallpaper for iPhone and iPad Lock Screens, featuring flowers that fill with color when activated.

The Black Unity Sport Band is available for $59 CAD on Apple.ca and the Apple Store app, and will be in select Apple Store locations starting January 23. It comes in 41mm or 45mm sizes, and S/M or M/L, worldwide, and is compatible with various Apple Watch models.

The Unity Bloom watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpaper will be released next week, requiring the latest software updates, with Apple confirming that iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3 and watchOS 10.3 are coming next week.