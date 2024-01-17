Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Jan. 17

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, January 17, 2024.
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24|S24+ between January 17 and 31 and get double the storage at no additional cost. Plus, with FidoTRADE, trade in an eligible device and receive a bonus trade-in credit of up to $705.
Add a line and get 20GB for $29/mo in QC
Talk & Text plans starting at $34/mo in main regions & for $25 in QC
Add a line & get 30GB of data at 4G LTE speeds in Quebec for $40/mo or 10GB for $39/mo in other regions after Automatic Payments Discount.
Save $60 on the Setup Service Fee PLUS access to exclusive offers
TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $15/month when you add a line to your account.
Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.
Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series and double your storage at no additional cost. Plus, get a credit of up to $840 when you trade in an eligible device in store. Conditions apply.
Trade in your iPhone 13 and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $12.50/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.
Exclusive offer for newcomers: Get a $100 Credit towards select Android devices with financing when you trade in any device, any model.
Get $15/mo off on the 5G Mobile 60GB plan (Excluding Quebec).
Get $25/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans when you bring your own phone. The offer will appear on your 2nd or 3rd invoice. (Quebec only).
Rogers 5G mobile plans are now as low as $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.
Save up to $35/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online. (Excluding Quebec)
Get 10GB of bonus data on the 5G Infinite Extra plan in Quebec.
Student plans starting from $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.
Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.
Get $10/month off for 24 months with code INFINITE10 on the 5G Infinite plans. The offer will appear on your 2nd or 3rd invoice. (Excluding Quebec).
Calling, texting and data within Canada, the U.S. and Mexico with the 5G Infinite Premium plan.
Get 5G Home Internet for as low as $35/mo in Quebec, $40/mo in Ontario, or $50/mo in other regions, when you pair with a 5G mobile plan. Plus, get the 5G Home Internet device for $0 down and $0/mo for 24 months on approved credit.
Exclusive offer for customers aged 55 or older: bring your own device and save an additional $5/mo for 24 months on any 5G Mobile plan. Available for new activations.
Now get iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments over 48 months. No interest, no mobile term contract needed. Only with the Rogers credit card.(Excluding Quebec)
Save $20/mo for each family member you add (excluding Quebec). Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $40/mo for 60GB in QC and $55/mo for 120GB in other regions.
Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)
Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.
Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.
Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.
Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.
Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.
Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard®.
Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.
Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.
Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, or S24 Ultra and get double the memory for no extra cost.
Pre-order the new Galaxy S24 Ultra and double the memory at no extra cost. Plus, save up to $830 when you trade in an eligible device.
Shop phones or bring your own device and save $15 monthly for two years on a $80+ plan. (Excluding Quebec)
Get an iPhone 14 Pro Max and save up to $935. Get it for $49.58 per month with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get up to $635 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Get the Google Pixel 8 and save $365 with Bring-It-Back. Get it for $31.04 per month over 24 months with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment.
Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment and save $475 over 24 months with Bring-It-Back.
Get a new iPhone 15 and save $310 with Bring-it-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get a bill credit of up to $400 when you trade in an eligible device.
Save $470 on the iPhone 15 Pro Max over 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get $635 in exclusive bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Get 75GB of 5G+ CAN-U.S. data for $75 per month in Quebec or 100GB for $100 per month in other regions.
Get a Samsung Galaxy S23 and save $1,205 over 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, trade in an eligible device and get up to $160 in bill credits.
Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and save $1355 with Bring-It-Back. Get it for $0 upfront with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, trade in an eligible device and get a $440 bill credit.
TELUS Privilege offer: you could win one of five iPhone 15 or one of ten pairs of AirPods Pro headphones. Until January 24, 2024 (Only in Quebec).
TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: Shop phones and get exclusive plans with 30GB for $50 per month in Quebec or 50GB for $55/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.
Shop the latest accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Get the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month.
Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans in Quebec, or Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans in other regions.
Bonus 4GB for 18 months available for new activations on Talk, Text & Data 35, 90 and 150 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.
Save 70% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.
Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $15 extra per month.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
The federal government and B.C. have announced over $600,000 in combined funding for two CityWest projects aimed at bringing high-speed Internet to over 140 households in the communities of sḵelhp (formerly Saltery Bay) and Lund in British Columbia. "Reliable Internet is not a luxury—it is a necessity. Our government has made a historic commitment to...
We’ve entered the second week of January and Boxing Week cellphone deals just won’t go away. Some Boxing Week promo plans were slated to end on January 3, but were then extended to January 8, which has come and gone. But as of today, flanker brands of Rogers, Telus and Bell, along with Quebecor’s Freedom...
After news of telecom providers announcing prices increases for wireless, internet and more, Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada says there’s one way to combat rising bills—just look into switching providers. After we reported Rogers price increases for wireless and Ignite bundles, it later came to light Shaw TV, internet and home phone prices...