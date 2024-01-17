Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Canadian Pricing

On Wednesday Samsung unveiled its newest Galaxy S24 series smartphone, revealing details of the new S24 Ultra and S24+.

You can pre-order the new Galaxy S24 Series in Canada today, with a launch set for January 31, 2024. Pre-orders are available on Samsung’s website, its Experience Stores, major carriers and retail partners across the country.

Check out the Galaxy S24 Canadian pricing, plus financing options, double the storage promo, and extended warranty details below.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Canadian Pricing

Colours available for the S24 Ultra include Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow. Exclusive colours at samsung.com/ca: Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, Titanium Orange.

256GB: $1,799.99 CAD

512GB: $1,959.99 CAD

1TB: $2,279.99 CAD

Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Design and Colours

The S24+ and S24 has a new design with seamless connection between the rear cover and side frame. Colours available include Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow. Exclusive colours at samsung.com/ca: Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange.

Galaxy S24+ Pricing:

256GB: $1,399.99 CAD

512GB: $1,559.99 CAD

Galaxy S24 Pricing:

128GB: $1,099.99 CAD

256GB: $1,179.99 CAD

Financing Options

Available at samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores.

Monthly payments as low as $8.61 with financing through Affirm (previously PayBright).

12 or 24 month plans at 0% APR.

Double Your Storage Promotion

Pre-order between January 17th to January 30th, 2024.

Get double the storage for the same price.

Specific discounts on Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra models.

Trade-In Offers

Valid for pre-orders and purchases from January 17th to February 12th, 2024.

Up to $450 trade-in promotional credit.

Additional trade-in credit up to $1,000 for eligible Galaxy smartphones (January 17th to January 24th, 2024).

Samsung Care+ Plans