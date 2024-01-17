XP Game Summit 2024 to be Held in Toronto June 13-14

XP Game Summit, Canada’s annual B2B gaming conference, is returning in 2024. The weekend-long event will once again be held in Toronto, inviting press, developers, marketers, and business professionals to gather for panels and workshops.

This year, the XP Game Summit is due to be held at the Hyatt Regency from June 13th to June 14th. As with previous years, the event will offer the opportunity for global industry members to learn from expert speakers throughout the day at an assortment of panels.

In previous years, XP Game Summit also invited Canadian developers to show off their latest games on the showroom floor. While unconfirmed, the Hyatt Regency will likely see indie developers arrive and share their creations.

“Despite being the world’s third-largest video game producer, most major IPs from Canada aren’t Canadian-owned,” Jason Lepine, founder of XP Gaming Inc. said in a press release. “Gaming IP is vital to industry growth and we have the incredible talent to build it. This year’s summit aims to bridge this gap, leveraging global expertise to empower the development of Canadian gaming IP.”

XP Game Summit is presented once again by XP Gaming Inc., the company behind other Canadian events like the Level Up Showcase, which is being held in Toronto on April 19th. Later this year, the Montreal International Game Summit (MIGS) will be held in partnership with La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec.

For those wishing to learn more about speaking, exhibiting and partnering with XP Game Summit, more information can be found on the website. Early bird tickets for the XP Game Summit are available until March 1st. Tickets range in pricing but start at $249.