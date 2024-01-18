Apple Updates Website with Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Modifications

Amid the ongoing legal battle with Masimo, Apple has taken a step to inform customers about modifications to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2.

To keep customers in the loop, Apple has updated its website and online store in the U.S. and has added a banner to the product pages of the affected watches (via 9to5Mac).

The banner prominently states, “Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 no longer include the Blood Oxygen feature,” ensuring buyers are aware of the modification during the checkout process.

Following a brief hiatus in December, during which affected models were temporarily removed from stores due to legal concerns, Apple has resumed sales with this new information provided to customers.

To distinguish between models with and without blood oxygen sensing, buyers can check the specific watch’s model number. This information reveals whether the device belongs to the original batch or the modified hardware.

The modification allows Apple to continue n Apple Watch imports into the US, allowing the legal dispute between Apple and Masimo to unfold.

The two companies now have time to navigate the legal system, and there is also the possibility of a resolution involving financial compensation if Apple decides to license the patent claimed by Masimo.