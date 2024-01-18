The Elder Scrolls: Castles is Bethesda’s Latest Mobile Game, Made by the Fallout Shelter Team

Bethesda has officially revealed The Elder Scrolls: Castles, its brand new mobile game from the Fallout Shelter team.

On X (formally Twitter), Bethesda Game Studios shared that The Elder Scrolls: Castles has been in the works for the “last few years” and the team is excited to finally share it. According to the post, players “build your own dynasty where every day in our world is a year in the game’s world. Citizens are born, they die, rulers change, and can be betrayed.”

We’re excited to finally share The Elder Scrolls: Castles, our new mobile game from the team behind Fallout Shelter. The team has been hard at work on it for the last few years and we absolutely adore it. In Castles, you'll build your own dynasty where every day in our world is… pic.twitter.com/LAbveBtEU9 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) January 17, 2024

Throughout generations, players will build and manage their castle. Much like Fallout Shelter, the idea is to manage grounds, ensuring that it is a well-oiled machine while ensuring all subjects remain happy and loyal. Make decisions that will impact the operations of the castle. If subjects become unhappy, they may plot against you. Citizens are born into your kingdom, grow up, and can die from old age or worse. You’ll also raise and name your heirs while taking over and maintaining the order of the kingdom

While you won’t build out your own underground Vault like in Fallout Shelter, you will build out your royal abode in The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Built from the ground up, customize your castle by adding expanding rooms, and place decorations and monuments throughout. There’s also the matter of completing quests. As your kingdom grows, you’ll be able to create and send heroes out to battle against familiar Elder Scrolls enemies for valuable loot and gear.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles marks Bethesda’s third mobile game for the series. The game follows after 2017’s The Elder Scrolls: Legends, a mobile card game. In 2019, Bethesda launched The Elder Scrolls: Blades, the mobile-centric RPG, following closely in the footsteps of the core franchise.

As of now, The Elder Scrolls: Castles has been soft-launched in the Philippines. Bethesda notes that it will become available in order regions over the next few months. For those eager, the game is available for pre-registration on iOS and Android. More information on The Elder Scrolls: Castles can be found on the official website.