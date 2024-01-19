Toronto School Board Wants to Ban Cellphones, Again

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is set to create a new policy aimed at curbing the use of cellphones in classrooms. This decision came to light during the TDSB’s Governance and Policy Committee meeting on Wednesday, where trustees voted in favor of developing a comprehensive cellphone and mobile device policy.

Ward 11 Don Valley West Trustee Rachel Chernos Lin introduced the motion, highlighting research indicating detrimental effects of cellphone use on students’ mental health, well-being, and academic performance. Lin emphasized the growing concern among parents and teachers regarding the disruptive influence of smartphones in educational settings.

“The use of mobile devices, cell phones, smartphones, in schools by students is interrupting learning, and its impact that it’s having in the classroom,” Lin stated, according to CTV News.

The proposed policy aims to enhance existing measures by incorporating best practices from other regions and gathering input from students, teachers, staff, and community members. Lin envisions a policy that clearly defines the role of cellphones in schools.

“What we have isn’t working,” Lin remarked prior to the meeting, emphasizing the need for a robust policy.

In 2019, the Ministry Of Education revised the provincial code of conduct to limit the use of personal mobile devices during instructional time, with exceptions for educational, health, and special education needs. However, trustees believe that the evolving landscape of social media and smartphone use necessitates an update to the TDSB’s policy.

Lin, in a conversation with CP24, cited a recent UNESCO report underscoring the distraction caused by cellphones in classrooms. “It’s taking away from their learning, and I think we need to take notice and do something about it,” Lin said.

The trustee acknowledged the permanence of technology but stressed the importance of teaching students self-regulation. The upcoming policy discussions aim to create a conducive learning environment, balancing technological use with interpersonal interactions and classroom engagement.

As Canada’s largest school board, TDSB had originally banned cellphones in 2007 but the decision was reversed in 2011 over issues of equity. Those that only had cellphones and not laptops argued they wanted their smartphones to access internet for schoolwork.

In 2017, the TDSB banned network access to Snapchat, Instagram and Netflix, citing how these apps were accounting for 20% of online activity.

In 2019, the TDSB wanted to spend $5 million to buy the latest iPhone 8, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max smartphones for its administration staff, before the plan was nixed due to outrage.

What should happen? Ban smartphones due to addictive social media apps? Or try to educate kids on the dangers of screen time addiction?