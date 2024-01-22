New iPhone 15 Plus Ad Spotlights Long Battery Life [VIDEO]

Austin Blake
21 seconds ago

Apple has just shared a new iPhone 15 Plus ad on its YouTube channel highlighting the device’s long battery life, thanks to its higher capacity battery.

IPhone 15 Plus Battery Ad

In this funny new ad, a man captures a child’s persistent efforts to break a wooden plank with his hand using a video on the iPhone 15 Plus.

Despite the continuous attempts lasting well into the night, the robust battery of the iPhone 15 Plus ensures hours of uninterrupted recording.

The tagline concludes the video with a playful note: “Battery keeps going and going.”

Check out the full ad embedded below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

YouTube video

