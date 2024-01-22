New iPhone 15 Plus Ad Spotlights Long Battery Life [VIDEO]

Apple has just shared a new iPhone 15 Plus ad on its YouTube channel highlighting the device’s long battery life, thanks to its higher capacity battery.

In this funny new ad, a man captures a child’s persistent efforts to break a wooden plank with his hand using a video on the iPhone 15 Plus.

Despite the continuous attempts lasting well into the night, the robust battery of the iPhone 15 Plus ensures hours of uninterrupted recording.

The tagline concludes the video with a playful note: “Battery keeps going and going.”

Check out the full ad embedded below and let us know what you think in the comments section.