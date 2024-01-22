Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac Hits Clearance at Costco

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

Apple’s 24-inch iMac powered by its M1 chip has hit clearance pricing at Costco warehouses.

According to information obtained by iPhone in Canada, Costco warehouses out west (B.C.) are showing the following 24-inch iMacs on clearance—distinguished by a price ending in .97 (meaning it won’t be restocked):

  • Blue 24” iMac M1: 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 7-core GPU (item# 5350384): $1,299.97
  • Silver 24” iMac M1: 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 8-core GPU (item# 5350384): $1,799.97

AppleCare+ is available for both of these Macs from Costco for $179.99 as well (item# 1680837). You can call your local Costco and ask to speak with the administrative department and check if these item numbers are in stock.

Apple first launched its 24-inch M1 iMac in a variety of colours back in April 2021. These iMacs feature a 4.5K Retina display and are super thin. A Magic Keyboard with wireless Touch ID was also introduced as well for the more expensive 8-core GPU version, which also included two exclusive colours if you opened your wallet. The new iMac started at $1,599 CAD in Canada at the time.

Currently, the 24-inch iMac is powered by Apple’s M3 chip and starts from $1,699 with an 8-core CPU and GPU. The upgraded M3 iMac with 10-core GPU starts at $1,949.

For basic computing the M1 should be more than enough if you’re looking to save a few bucks.

