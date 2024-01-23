Philips Hue Reveals New Dynera Wall Light, Pendant Cord, and Updated Accessories

Signify, the parent company of Philips Hue has announced several new lights and accessories, including the Philips Hue Dymera wall light.

In a press release, Signify reveals the Philips Hue Dymera, a wall light designed to combine “functionality and style.” The wall light can be used for both indoor and outdoor fixtures. It can illuminate a wall or large surface with warm and cool light.

Using the Philips Hue app on iOS or Android, users can control the temperature of each light and dim it or change the colours individually. In addition, users gain access to the many scenes in the gallery. Dymera also features an all-black design to maintain elegance and simplicity for the home.

The Philips Hue Dymera wall light is launching on February 24th for $219.99 USD (around $295 CAD).

Signify also revealed the Philips Hue pendant cord, made for the Philips Hue Filament bulbs. The pendant cord can be mounted to a ceiling fixture and hung to have an eye-catching light in your living room, dining room, etc. The new pendant cord is available in black or white and comes in two sizes to fit your home and needs. The design is comprised of 3D printed parts, made of 55 percent bio-circular material.

The Philips Hue pendant cord is available now for $59.99 CAD.

The company is also releasing new Philips Hue Perifo track lighting connectors. The Philips Hue Perifo T connector rails can support and run lights in three different directions. This enables users to better install and manage their lights to illuminate a room. The Philips Hue Perifo flexible connector is also released and offers users the ability to run rails in any direction beyond 90 degrees. Users can create their own track lighting shapes and even run them from a wall up to the ceiling. Both connectors are available in black and white.

Philips Hue Perifo T release sometime in April 2024 while the Philips Hue Perifo flexible connector launch on February 6 for $34.99 (roughly $47 CAD).

Signify is also launching the Philips Hue Being ceiling light in black and white, on top of the existing aluminum model. It provides a halo of soft light around the lamp of the ceiling light. It has access to 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light.

Philips Hue Being ceiling light in black or white is available March 26 for $219.99 USD (around $295 CAD).

Finally, the Philips Hue Go portable table lamp has new colourways to choose from. The updated colours include black with an orange silicon grip as well as white with a teal grip. The lamp is easy to move and take with you around the house or to the patio. The Go portable lamp offers a battery life of upwards of 48 hours and can be charged in three to four hours.

Philips Hue Go portable table lamp with teal or orange grip will be available for $189.99 CAD.