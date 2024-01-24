Apple Celebrates the 40th Birthday of the Mac

Today celebrates the 40th birthday of Apple’s Macintosh computer.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said today, “Mac changed everything when it was introduced 40 years ago, and through the years it has done so again and again and again.”

He added, “Today’s Mac lineup is the best in the history of the personal computer, and it’s built on decades of revolutionary innovation. Happy birthday Mac!”

It was 40 years ago today that the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs unveiled the Macintosh in 1984. The computer at the time was revolutionary due to its graphical user interface, leveraging a mouse and keyboard in an all-in-one computer with a monitor.

Check out the historic video below of Jobs unveiling the “insanely great” Macintosh on January 24, 1984–he pulled the computer out of a bag and dazzled the audience when they saw letters scrolling across the monitor:

Apple currently sells the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio and Mac Pro. What was your first Mac?