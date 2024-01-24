Nintendo to Shut Down 3DS and Wii U Online Services on April 8

Steve Vegvari
4 seconds ago

Nintendo has confirmed that it is shutting down its online services for its 3DS handheld and Wii U console. On April 8th, 2024, both devices will cease to support online play and features, according to a support page.

As reported by Engadget, news of Nintendo’s plans comes after the company had announced it would be shuttering 3D and Wii U online services in April 2024. At the time, the company had not specified a date. This is a part of Nintendo’s extended roadmap to stop support of both the 3DS and Wii U after 13 and 12 years, respectively.

As of April 8th, online co-op, internet rankings, and data distribution will no longer be supported. However, Nintendo does note that the exceptions will be the Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter. Both services will continue for the foreseeable future. However, the company states either “may also end at some point in the future.” Online services specific to games not published by Nintendo may also be omitted from this round of closures. However, Nintendo says contacting that game’s publisher is best for more details.

Similarly, players can still enjoy all their games offline after the plug is pulled on the online services. Nintendo confirms that update data will still be downloadable after April 8th.

On March 27th of last year, the eShops on both devices were closed. While players could still install and play games that were previously purchased, players are now unable to make new digital purchases on games and DLC. The support page states this support will continue “for the foreseeable future.”

Nintendo closes its latest message by writing, “We sincerely thank players for using the online services of Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software over a long period of time and apologise for any inconvenience.”

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Netflix to Remove its Basic Plan in Canada Entirely

Netflix is making some big changes again to its streaming tiers, announcing in its Q4 shareholder letter on Tuesday that its Basic plan is disappearing forever. Back in June, Netflix removed the option for new and returning subscribers to choose its Basic plan in Canada, that cost $9.99/month at the time. Now? This Basic plan...
Gary Ng
37 mins ago

Apple Shifts Gears: Electric Car Launch Pushed to 2028: Report

Apple has reportedly dialled back its ambitious electric vehicle project, opting for a less advanced design than initially planned. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says sources familiar with the project indicate that the tech giant, after a decade of development, is now focusing on a more conventional EV design, diverging from its original vision of a fully...
John Quintet
16 hours ago